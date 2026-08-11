FlightAware sues Kalshi over US flight cancellation predictions

·30·Technology
FlightAware sues Kalshi over US flight cancellation predictions

Popular real-time flight tracking company FlightAware has filed a lawsuit against the Kalshi prediction market platform. According to TechCrunch, the lawsuit was prompted by Kalshi allegedly operating unauthorized gambling markets on cancellations at US airports and of US flights in general. TechCrunch.com reports .

Kalshi reportedly launched prediction markets about a month ago that allowed users to bet on how many flights would be canceled in the US. According to FlightAware, the platform used the company’s data and brand name without authorization and continued displaying the data despite FlightAware’s demand that it stop.

The lawsuit alleges that Kalshi never disclosed that it relied specifically on FlightAware’s data to determine the outcomes of its betting markets. FlightAware’s management learned about these gambling markets only after the media began reporting on the news.

Prediction Markets and Security Threats

Kalshi and similar platforms such as Polymarket allow users to bet on various future events, from political election results to how many albums a musician will sell within a week. However, these markets have already shown a high potential for manipulation by participants, despite rules banning insider trading.

For example, a Polymarket user previously bet a suspicious $32,000 that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro would be removed from power by the end of January and won $400,000 just hours after the US military captured Maduro. It was also reported that a White House stenographer used confidential information about presidential speeches to earn more than $100,000 on the Kalshi platform.

FlightAware is concerned that such gambling markets could be abused to influence flights as well. The company believes this could pose a serious threat to the safety of ordinary passengers and airport employees.

At this stage, FlightAware is seeking a jury trial, but the lawsuit does not specify the amount of damages claimed. Kalshi has not yet officially responded to TechCrunch’s requests for comment.

FlightAwareKalshiTechnologyLawsuitPrediction Markets
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Roscosmos and Yandex Weather to Stream the Solar Eclipse LiveRoscosmos and Yandex Weather to Stream the Solar Eclipse LiveToday, 21:26Joby Aviation acquires Resonant Sciences for $500 millionJoby Aviation acquires Resonant Sciences for $500 millionToday, 21:25Anthropic's Unknown Model Makes Major Breakthrough on the Riemann HypothesisAnthropic's Unknown Model Makes Major Breakthrough on the Riemann HypothesisToday, 21:23AI that explains characters launched in Yandex BooksAI that explains characters launched in Yandex BooksToday, 20:54Unknown Person Installed a Fake Wi-Fi Network on a Delta AircraftUnknown Person Installed a Fake Wi-Fi Network on a Delta AircraftToday, 20:52Block Blast! launches ad-free on Apple ArcadeBlock Blast! launches ad-free on Apple ArcadeToday, 20:51
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
First details about the Samsung Galaxy S27 series: The company is working on a «New Miracle»
First details about the Samsung Galaxy S27 series: The company is working on a «New Miracle»
Tesla introduces new balance bike for kids
Tesla introduces new balance bike for kids