Unknown Person Installed a Fake Wi-Fi Network on a Delta Aircraft

·22·Technology
Unknown Person Installed a Fake Wi-Fi Network on a Delta Aircraft

On a Delta aircraft flying from Las Vegas to Atlanta, one passenger created a fake Wi-Fi hotspot that imitated the aircraft’s genuine wireless network. The incident alarmed the crew, forcing the pilots to notify air traffic controllers, and an official investigation has now begun. TechCrunch.com reports this.

According to TechCrunch, citing airline spokesperson Morgan Durrant, flight safety was never at risk and the aircraft’s control systems were not affected. It was also confirmed that the aircraft’s genuine network system was not compromised.

The airline is reviewing all the facts to gather complete information about the incident. A Delta representative said the company would work closely with federal law enforcement agencies and aviation regulators to ensure the matter is thoroughly investigated.

Network Shutdown and Pilots’ Report

After detecting the fake network, the crew decided to shut down the aircraft’s genuine Wi-Fi network for about 30 minutes as a safety precaution. Understanding the seriousness of the situation, the pilots sent two special messages to air traffic control during the flight.

In their communication with air traffic controllers, the pilots stated that an unidentified passenger had created a deceptive Wi-Fi network designed to resemble the aircraft’s legitimate wireless network. However, the crew had no additional information about the person’s intentions or actions.

Cybersecurity Conferences and Technology Risks

The pilots suspected that the flight may have included passengers returning from cybersecurity conferences held in Las Vegas the previous week. Law enforcement agencies are still determining the person’s exact objective and which devices were used.

Experts say it is very easy to set up a fake or malicious network using commercially available devices such as Wi-Fi Pineapple. Such equipment is typically intended for professional security testers assessing corporate security or enthusiasts who want to learn hacking techniques.

The Atlanta Police Department referred all questions on the matter to federal agencies. Steve Kulm, a spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), said the agency had not yet received an official report about the incident, while the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) did not immediately respond to TechCrunch’s request for comment.

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