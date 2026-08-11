AI Ensures Worker Safety at Nissan Plant

·34·Technology
AI Ensures Worker Safety at Nissan Plant

Japanese automotive giant Nissan is implementing AI technologies at its assembly plants in the United States to make production processes safer and more efficient. Special AI cameras have been installed at the facility in Canton, Mississippi, to analyze workers’ movements, reports ixbt.com. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports it.

The new system precisely monitors the positions of employees’ joints on the production line. It can promptly detect potentially dangerous movements, such as excessive bending of the body or maintaining an awkward position for an extended period.

Reducing ergonomic risks

A special “golden cycle” is defined for each operation, encompassing the standard sequence and duration of work movements. The AI compares the employee’s actual activity with these benchmarks and quickly records any discrepancies.

If the algorithm detects an ergonomic risk, engineers and managers can provide the employee with additional instructions, reassign the task or modify the workstation’s design. This helps significantly improve working conditions.

Economic impact and employee response

According to Victor Taylor, Nissan’s vice president of manufacturing for North and South America, the technology was initially evaluated as a tool for increasing efficiency. However, its capabilities for analyzing ergonomics were later fully utilized as well.

Taylor stated that the technology enabled the plant to save nearly $34 million by reducing costs related to employee health and safety. However, these figures have not undergone an independent audit and are based solely on the company’s internal estimates.

Future plans

Company representatives strongly emphasize that the cameras are not intended to eliminate jobs. Employees’ initial concerns were gradually addressed after safety committees became involved and explained the technology’s true purpose.

The system currently operates only at the plant in Canton, where the Nissan Altima sedan and Frontier pickup are produced. After fully completing the processes at this facility, the company is considering deploying the technology at the Smyrna plant in Tennessee and at other component facilities as well.

NissanArtificial IntelligenceAutomotive IndustryManufacturingSafety
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe to Speak at TechCrunch Disrupt 2026Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe to Speak at TechCrunch Disrupt 2026Today, 21:55Artificial Intelligence and Human Thought: Language Models Cannot Fully Explain the Reading ProcessArtificial Intelligence and Human Thought: Language Models Cannot Fully Explain the Reading ProcessToday, 21:55Roscosmos and Yandex Weather to Stream the Solar Eclipse LiveRoscosmos and Yandex Weather to Stream the Solar Eclipse LiveToday, 21:26Joby Aviation acquires Resonant Sciences for $500 millionJoby Aviation acquires Resonant Sciences for $500 millionToday, 21:25Anthropic's Unknown Model Makes Major Breakthrough on the Riemann HypothesisAnthropic's Unknown Model Makes Major Breakthrough on the Riemann HypothesisToday, 21:23AI that explains characters launched in Yandex BooksAI that explains characters launched in Yandex BooksToday, 20:54
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
First details about the Samsung Galaxy S27 series: The company is working on a «New Miracle»
First details about the Samsung Galaxy S27 series: The company is working on a «New Miracle»
Tesla introduces new balance bike for kids
Tesla introduces new balance bike for kids