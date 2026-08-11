AI Ensures Worker Safety at Nissan Plant

Japanese automotive giant Nissan is implementing AI technologies at its assembly plants in the United States to make production processes safer and more efficient. Special AI cameras have been installed at the facility in Canton, Mississippi, to analyze workers’ movements, reports ixbt.com. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports it.

The new system precisely monitors the positions of employees’ joints on the production line. It can promptly detect potentially dangerous movements, such as excessive bending of the body or maintaining an awkward position for an extended period.

Reducing ergonomic risks

A special “golden cycle” is defined for each operation, encompassing the standard sequence and duration of work movements. The AI compares the employee’s actual activity with these benchmarks and quickly records any discrepancies.

If the algorithm detects an ergonomic risk, engineers and managers can provide the employee with additional instructions, reassign the task or modify the workstation’s design. This helps significantly improve working conditions.

Economic impact and employee response

According to Victor Taylor, Nissan’s vice president of manufacturing for North and South America, the technology was initially evaluated as a tool for increasing efficiency. However, its capabilities for analyzing ergonomics were later fully utilized as well.

Taylor stated that the technology enabled the plant to save nearly $34 million by reducing costs related to employee health and safety. However, these figures have not undergone an independent audit and are based solely on the company’s internal estimates.

Future plans

Company representatives strongly emphasize that the cameras are not intended to eliminate jobs. Employees’ initial concerns were gradually addressed after safety committees became involved and explained the technology’s true purpose.

The system currently operates only at the plant in Canton, where the Nissan Altima sedan and Frontier pickup are produced. After fully completing the processes at this facility, the company is considering deploying the technology at the Smyrna plant in Tennessee and at other component facilities as well.