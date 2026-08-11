New head coach at Metallurg: Who replaced Muminjonov?

The management of Bekobod’s Metallurg has announced its decision to appoint a new head coach following Ilhom Muminjonov’s resignation. The club will now be led by experienced specialist Ilyos Qurbonov, who has contributed to the development of Bekobod football for many years.

Bekobod’s club press service officially announced the news.

A familiar face replaces Ilhom Muminjonov

As a reminder, head coach Ilhom Muminjonov resigned at his own request after unexpected dropped points in the first round and a draw with Yaypan on matchday 14. After accepting his resignation, the club management opted not to bring in an external specialist and instead chose Ilyos Qurbonov, who knows the club’s system inside out.

Until now, Ilyos Qurbonov had been working effectively on the team’s coaching staff.

Ilyos Qurbonov — Metallurg’s true loyalist

The new head coach is no stranger to Bekobod football or its supporters. His extensive experience with Metallurg and in coaching includes the following important milestones:

Playing career at the club: Ilyos Qurbonov defended Metallurg’s colors on the pitch for many years and was one of the team’s leaders;

Tough challenges and 2023: In 2023, he carried out important duties at the club as senior coach;

Super League heroics (2024): During the 2024 season, when Metallurg found itself in a difficult position in the standings, Qurbonov made a major direct contribution to keeping the team in the Super League;

International experience: The specialist also successfully served as head coach of Tajikistan’s renowned Istaravshan club.

New goals and tasks for the team

The club management believes that Ilyos Qurbonov’s extensive experience, his understanding of the team’s internal dynamics and his knowledge of the players’ abilities will be key factors in restoring Metallurg’s position in the standings and achieving its targets.

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