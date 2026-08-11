Block Blast! launches ad-free on Apple Arcade

·22·Technology
Block Blast! launches ad-free on Apple Arcade

Block Blast!, one of last year’s most downloaded mobile games, will soon arrive on Apple’s subscription-based Apple Arcade gaming service. Apple announced on Tuesday that Block Blast!+, an ad-free version of the popular puzzle game, will be added, allowing users to enjoy their favorite game without distractions. TechCrunch.com reports this.

According to analytics company Appfigures, the puzzle game has been downloaded approximately 725 million times throughout its history. Other independent sources and estimates put the figure even higher, at 868 million. The game will launch on Apple Arcade on September 3 alongside Art of Fauna: Cozy Puzzles+, a 2025 App Store Award winner, and other engaging projects.

The game’s popularity and download figures

According to Apple’s internal data, Block Blast! was the most downloaded free game released for iPhone in 2025. The game’s creator, Hungry Studio, and third-party app analytics providers such as Sensor Tower report that the project has maintained its leading position in the early months of 2026, continuing to rank No. 1.

As the puzzle game continues to attract tens of millions of new users every month, experts are asking why the studio decided to release an ad-free Arcade version while its growth rate had not slowed. In recent months, the game has continued to show strong activity, with 70 million daily active users and 300 million monthly active users worldwide. The project was even actively promoted at this year’s Coachella festival.

Why does the Arcade version matter?

However, a deeper analysis of the data shows that Block Blast! downloads have declined slightly from their peak at the end of 2024, when the game recorded nearly 50 million downloads per month. This suggests that the game has reached a certain level of maturity and that the time is right to include it in Apple’s subscription service.

For its large fan base, the Arcade version will eliminate the game’s most frustrating feature: constantly appearing ads. After each loss, users had to watch an ad before starting a new game session, often forcing them to close and reopen the app. This had prompted fans to request an ad-free subscription option for a long time.

New features coming to Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade costs $6.99 per month and includes more than 200 games, or it can be bundled with Apple One plans starting at $19.95 per month for individual users. Other projects launching on Arcade on September 3 include:

  • NFL Retro Bowl ’27
  • Coloring Games for Families+
  • Let’s Play! Oink Games+ (a digital collection of nine board games)

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