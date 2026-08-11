Vinicius Junior Was Interested in Arsenal Project

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Vinicius Junior Was Interested in Arsenal Project

One of the most sensational transfers in Premier League history almost came to fruition. Arsenal came very close to signing Brazilian star Vinicius Junior, but the player ultimately preferred to extend his contract with Real Madrid. According to The Athletic, the forward showed genuine interest in Mikel Arteta's London project, and serious negotiations took place prior to the transfer. This was reported by Goal.com reported by.

It is reported that negotiations with Real Madrid had stalled for nearly 18 months, during which time Arsenal emerged as the main contender. The club's management and head coach Mikel Arteta personally backed the project, offering the Brazilian forward the chance to become the centerpiece of the team's attack. The Londoners were even reportedly ready to break their existing wage structure, with their financial package expected to rival the Madrid club's offers.

Crisis at Madrid and the Xabi Alonso factor

At a time when Vinicius's future at Real Madrid was uncertain, a cooling of relations had developed between the club's hierarchy and the player. Following Xabi Alonso's appointment as head coach in May 2025, the situation grew even more complex. Reports indicate that the tactician failed to find common ground with the Brazilian forward, and the player himself openly told club president Florentino Peres that he did not wish to extend his contract as long as the coach remained.

Financial disagreements between the parties were also a major stumbling block. Vinicius demanded a salary of nearly €30 million per year, including base pay, bonuses, and a record signing-on bonus unprecedented in the club's history. The fact that his contract was set to expire in June 2027 had caused serious concern for Real Madrid.

Jose Mourinho sparked the changes

The appointment of Jose Mourinho as head coach in the summer dramatically altered the situation and paved the way for the player to stay in Madrid. Despite initial friction, the coach and the forward ultimately managed to find common ground. Consequently, despite Arsenal's persistent efforts, Vinicius chose to remain loyal to the Real Madrid project.

Vinicius JuniorReal MadridArsenalMikel ArtetaTransfers
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