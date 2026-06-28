Artemis II Crew Expected to Receive US Congressional Gold Medal

·28·Technology
Artemis II Crew Expected to Receive US Congressional Gold Medal

A bill has been introduced to the US Congress to award the members of the Artemis II mission the country's highest civilian honor — the Congressional Gold Medal. This initiative is recognized as a tribute to humanity's first flight around the Moon in over 50 years and their immense courage in space exploration. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The bill was proposed by Democratic Senator from Arizona and former NASA astronaut Mark Kelly, and Republican Congressman Don Bacon from Nebraska. The document names NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Canadian Space Agency representative Jeremy Hansen. Bipartisan support indicates that this mission holds not only scientific but also strategic importance for the US.

Historic Mission and Record Results

The participants of the Artemis II mission achieved a historic result by venturing far from Earth's orbit and orbiting the far side of the Moon. They set a record for the farthest distance from Earth in the history of manned flights — approximately 406,771 kilometers. This indicator signifies that humanity's capabilities in space have reached a new stage.

According to ixbt.com, not only the distance but also technological achievements were specifically recognized during the mission. The crew members succeeded in transmitting high-resolution images from lunar orbit in real time for the first time. Additionally, voice communication was established for the first time between the spacecraft and the International Space Station (ISS), serving as an important foundation for future long-distance flights.

The Highest Award and Its Significance

The Congressional Gold Medal is considered one of the most prestigious civilian awards in the US, alongside the Presidential Medal of Freedom. In the field of space exploration, very few people have been deemed worthy of this honor so far. Among them are:

  • The heroes of the Apollo 11 program — Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, and Michael Collins;
  • John Glenn, the first American to achieve orbital flight.
If the bill is passed, the Artemis II crew will become one of the few teams to receive this prestigious award as a group. Additionally, it is planned that the US Mint will release bronze replicas of this medal for collectors, with the proceeds covering production costs.

The Artemis II mission was an important preparatory stage on the path to humanity's return to the Moon and the construction of long-term bases there. According to members of Congress, this award is a fitting tribute to the heroes who restored US leadership in space after a half-century hiatus and inspired a new generation of explorers.

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