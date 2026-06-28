How Technology Is Making Our Lives Meaningless and Boring

·3·Technology
How Technology Is Making Our Lives Meaningless and Boring

In the modern world, we have more conveniences than ever before, yet we rarely think about what we are sacrificing for them. Renowned writer, designer, and academic Ian Bogost addresses this issue in his new book, “The Small Stuff: How to Lead a More Gratifying Life.” He argues that the “convenience technologies” created by Silicon Valley are distancing us from the physical world and the emotional pleasures of daily life. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

Bogost’s ideas took shape after his article in The Atlantic about stick shifts. The author notes that with the transition to the era of electric vehicles, the physical and mechanical connection of driving is disappearing entirely. This is not just the loss of a technical detail, but part of a process of “dematerialization”—a loss of physicality in human interaction with the environment.

The Clash of Convenience and Emotion

Today, doors open automatically, sensors control lighting, and smartphones simplify all our tasks. In an interview with ixbt.com, Ian Bogost calls this process the loss of the “texture” of life. As we encounter physics and the material world less, our sense of satisfaction from living diminishes. Technology isolates us from the world, turning it into nothing more than an image behind a screen.

The author admits he is tired of constant criticism of Silicon Valley. He believes we don’t have to wait for global problems like capitalism or social inequality to be solved. Ordinary people can refill their lives with meaning right now by enjoying small things in daily life, such as preparing a simple lunch or engaging in physical labor. This process happens through “the small stuff.”

The Charm of Daily Life

Bogost has long been interested in why people are so fascinated by simple objects, such as toasters or iced drinks. He concludes that ordinary life is very attractive because it gives us a sense of authenticity. The digital world presented by tech giants cannot provide this feeling.

The article emphasizes that this problem is becoming relevant not only in the West but worldwide. As smartphones and automated services enter our lives, we are moving away from traditional physical interaction and labor. Bogost’s book calls on us to stop and feel the material world around us.

In conclusion, “The Small Stuff” does not urge us to abandon technology entirely, but rather to find balance in our relationship with it. Apple or Google products that provide us with convenience will remain a part of our lives, but the true sense of living remains connected to the physical world.

TechnologySilicon ValleyIan BogostPsychologyGadgets
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