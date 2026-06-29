US Supreme Court issues landmark ruling on digital privacy

·25·Technology
US Supreme Court issues landmark ruling on digital privacy

The US Supreme Court has restricted the use of "geofence" warrants used by law enforcement agencies to obtain location data of smartphone users. This decision, passed by a 6-3 vote, is being hailed as a significant step toward protecting privacy rights in the digital age. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports says.

According to the court's ruling, every individual has a reasonable expectation of privacy regarding the location data collected via their mobile device. This means that US police and other special services must now obtain a specific court warrant before requesting historical location data of users from tech giants like Google.

What are geofence warrants and why are they dangerous?

Geofence warrants typically allow police to obtain information on all smartphone owners who were within a specific area and time frame. For example, a map is drawn around a crime scene, and a list of all users who were there at that time is requested from companies like Google. Critics have called this "searching first, suspecting later," as the process puts the personal data of thousands of innocent people into the hands of law enforcement.

The Supreme Court emphasized in its ruling that users do not voluntarily share their location data with the public by using Google services. If this data were considered voluntarily shared, the "third-party doctrine" in US law would have allowed police to obtain the information without warrants.

Human rights and technological surveillance

This case was heard within the framework of Chatrie v. United States. Okello Chatrie, accused of bank robbery, claimed that the evidence against him was obtained unconstitutionally. His lawyers sought to prove that geofence warrants violate the 4th Amendment of the US Constitution, which protects against unreasonable searches and seizures.

The court did not ban geofence warrants entirely but strictly tightened the procedures for their use. Police must now provide "probable cause" indicating a specific person's involvement in a crime and keep the request as narrow as possible. This decision is expected to serve as a model for balancing digital surveillance and personal privacy not only in the US but worldwide.

This news is also relevant for users in Uzbekistan. Global tech platforms often adapt their privacy policies based on US Supreme Court rulings, which indirectly affects the security of user data globally.

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