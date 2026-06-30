Lenovo Introduces Game-Free AI Smartphone for School Students

·34·Technology
Lenovo Introduces Game-Free AI Smartphone for School Students

Chinese tech giant Lenovo has unveiled the AI Student Phone, a compact and affordable device specifically designed for school students. While the gadget incorporates all the useful functions of modern smartphones, games and entertainment apps have been completely removed to prevent children from being distracted during lessons. According to Ixbt.com, report states.

The main feature of the new device is its integrated AI assistant. Activated via a dedicated button, this system answers students' questions via voice and assists with homework. According to Ixbt.com, the phone went on sale on the JD.com platform for approximately 44 US dollars (299 yuan).

Parental Control and Security Features

Lenovo specialists paid special attention to security when creating the device. The smartphone is equipped with a real-time GPS navigation system, allowing parents to constantly monitor their child's location. Additionally, through a special "geozones" function, an automatic notification is sent to the parent's smartphone if the child leaves a designated area (e.g., school or home).

Using a remote management app, parents can perform the following actions:

  • Block calls from unknown numbers;
  • Remotely turn off the phone during class time;
  • Set the device's operating schedule and reboot it;
  • Set limits for mobile payments.

Technical Specifications and Educational Capabilities

The device features a 1.83-inch touchscreen that supports handwriting. The display is covered with Panda protective glass, which increases its durability. The gadget has an 1850 mAh battery and operates on 4G networks, including VoLTE technology.

Interestingly, the AI Student Phone can operate even without a physical SIM card. Ready-made educational materials for mathematics, languages, and other subjects are pre-loaded into the device's memory. This turns it from a simple communication tool into a pocket tutor.

At a time when concerns about children's excessive dependence on gadgets are growing in the Uzbekistan market, Lenovo's solution could serve as a unique balance. Currently, the device has been introduced only for the Chinese market, but there is a possibility of a global version release.

LenovoSmartphoneAIEducationTechnology
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