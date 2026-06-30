Anomalous Heat in Europe: Gree Air Conditioners Sold Out

·42·Technology
Anomalous Heat in Europe: Gree Air Conditioners Sold Out

Unprecedented heat across Europe has pushed demand for climate control equipment to record levels. Gree Air Conditioning, a major Chinese manufacturer, announced that air conditioner stocks have completely run out across all regional sales channels. This situation has led not only to equipment shortages but also to pressure on service providers. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to ixbt.com, Gree's overseas agents are currently working at full capacity to replenish stocks and deliver new products to the market to meet the urgent needs of local consumers for cooling systems. The situation is so severe that even after purchasing the equipment, customers must wait in line for installation.

Installation queues in France booked until late August

Particularly in France, schedules for air conditioner installation services are fully booked until the end of August. According to company reports, air conditioner sales in France in the first six months of this year increased by 50 percent compared to the same period last year. Market demand is growing day by day, requiring production capacities to be used at their maximum.

Gree representatives noted that wall-mounted (split-system) air conditioners have become the most popular product among European buyers due to their energy efficiency, quiet operation, and durability. Currently, the number of orders for this type of equipment has exceeded the available supply several times over.

Dominance of Asian brands and unusual solutions

The sharp increase in demand for climate technology against the backdrop of anomalous heat has further strengthened the position of Asian manufacturers in the region. Along with Gree, giants such as Samsung Electronics, Midea, and Mitsubishi Electric have also significantly improved their sales figures. Trust in Eastern technologies remains high in the European market.

Interestingly, some consumers are forced to use unusual methods to escape the heat. For example, according to reports spreading on social networks, one car owner used their MG Chinese electric vehicle as a power source to cool their bedroom. Such cases show how urgent the issue of energy and cooling systems has become in Europe.

While demand for air conditioners also increases during the summer months in Uzbekistan, two-month queues for installation services, as seen in Europe, have not yet formed. However, against the backdrop of global climate change, transitioning to energy-efficient technologies remains an important strategic direction for all regions, including Central Asia.

GreeAir ConditionerEuropeTechnologySales
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