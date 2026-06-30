Elon Musk explains why the Neuralink project is crucial for human and AI symbiosis

·3·Technology
Elon Musk explains why the Neuralink project is crucial for human and AI symbiosis

Billionaire Elon Musk aims to radically increase the communication speed between the human brain and computers through his Neuralink startup. He believes that the current information exchange between humanity and AI is at a very low level, which could limit human cognitive capabilities in the future. Neuralink technology serves to overcome this barrier. According to Ixbt.com reports .

Musk emphasizes that humans have a very high speed for receiving information (via visual data), but when it comes to transmitting information—for example, through speech or typing—this rate is extremely low. According to the Ixbt.com report, the entrepreneur insists on the necessity of directly connecting the brain-computer interface to bridge this gap. This will allow humans to transmit their thoughts to digital devices in seconds.

Information exchange speed and the Grok project

Elon Musk stated that while working on his AI projects like Grok, he clearly noticed the slowness of communication between humans and machines. According to him, Neuralink will significantly increase human effective cognitive abilities. This will help form an organic symbiosis, i.e., mutually beneficial cooperation, between the human brain and AI.

Currently, the human output bandwidth is several times lower than the visual input signal. Neuralink chips read brain signals and convert them into commands understandable for external devices—smartphones or computers. This technology opens new opportunities not only for healthy individuals but also for those suffering from paralysis.

Future plans and human-to-human communication

The Neuralink team has set ambitious goals. Elon Musk previously announced plans to use this technology not only to control computers but also to establish a system for thought exchange between humans by 2026. This signifies a completely new level of communication.

The development of this technology is expected to reduce future risks for humanity and help maintain human superiority in competition with AI. Musk believes that human-AI symbiosis is the only path that ensures the most positive outcomes for human civilization.

Neuralink is currently continuing clinical trials of its chips. If the project is successfully implemented, it will undoubtedly revolutionize not only the tech world but also medicine and daily communication methods.

Elon MuskNeuralinkArtificial IntelligenceTechnologyBrain Chips
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