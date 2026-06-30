Yandex Browser expands video translation capabilities: 7 more languages added

In an era of rapid AI development, the ability to consume content in one's native language is reaching a new level. The Yandex Browser team has significantly expanded the real-time video translation function. Now, users can watch videos not only in English but in seven other major world languages with voice translation into Russian. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to the new update, Italian, Spanish, French, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, and German have been added to the list. This change is also significant for users in Uzbekistan, as many technical manuals, educational materials, and entertainment content are created in these languages. Now, the language barrier will no longer hinder the understanding of videos on YouTube or other platforms.

According to ixbt.com, the uniqueness of this technology is that the neural network does not simply read text, but makes the voice-over as close to the original as possible. The system analyzes the speaker's timbre, speech rhythm, and intonation in the video, providing a translated version while preserving those same emotions. This allows the viewer to feel the original atmosphere of the video.

Neural Networks and User Activity

According to statistics provided by the company, the video translation function is becoming increasingly popular. Currently, an average of 1.7 million people use this service every month. Notably, more than a million of them prefer the "live" voice translation created by the neural network. This demonstrates the achievements of AI in human speech processing.

The new feature works not only on the YouTube platform but also on resources such as Yandex search, VK Video, Dzen, and Rutube. When a user starts a video, a translation button appears on the browser's media panel, and the process can be activated with a single click. This is especially convenient for those watching tutorials and product reviews in foreign languages.

From a technological perspective, such solutions make the global information space more open. Although translation is currently performed into Russian, for multilingual users in our region, this remains one of the fastest and highest-quality ways to obtain information from foreign sources. In the future, neural networks are expected to cover other languages, including the Turkic language group.