As global demand for electricity rises sharply, US startup Arcturus is offering a revolutionary solution for the energy sector. Using laser technology to integrate carbon nanomaterials into copper and aluminum, the company has succeeded in increasing conductor efficiency. This invention allows for a twofold reduction in heat losses in power grids, according to Techcrunch.com reports .

Currently, the development of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and the electrification of all sectors are putting unprecedented pressure on existing energy systems. In an interview with TechCrunch, Arcturus founder and CEO Amir Mashal noted that traditional copper conductors lose conductivity as they heat up, wasting more energy into the air as heat. The new technology is aimed specifically at solving this problem.

Nanomaterials and Energy Efficiency

The material developed by Arcturus can fully replace traditional copper, but with significantly higher efficiency. If this material were implemented across the entire power grid, it could increase total energy capacity by an average of 3%, and up to 10% during peak load times. This figure is equivalent to the annual energy consumption growth of a large nation like the US.

CEO Mashal worked for a long time in his California garage to refine this material. He has now succeeded in producing a few centimeters of wire experimentally. The greatest advantage of the new technology is that it does not require redesigning existing systems. It is a "drop-in replacement" solution, meaning specialists can use it just like standard copper wires.

Investments and Future Plans

The Arcturus project has already attracted the attention of major investors. The company raised $8 million in a seed round led by Initialized Capital. Investors include Toyota Ventures and the Breakthrough Energy Discovery fund founded by Bill Gates. These funds will be used to scale production and test the material in conductors tens of meters long.

In the initial stage, the new material is expected to be used in the following areas:

Drones and robotics systems;

Data centers;

Electric motor windings;

Busbars in electrical distribution equipment.

According to research, by 2050, humanity will need more copper than has been mined in all of human history. The solution offered by Arcturus could be a crucial step not only in saving resources but also in preventing a global energy crisis. For countries like Uzbekistan that are modernizing their energy systems, such technologies will be of great importance in reducing grid losses in the future.