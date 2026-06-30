Live Chats Feature Expanded on Threads: New Capabilities and Conveniences

Threads, the social network owned by Meta, is significantly updating its Live Chats feature and opening access to more users. This update is expected to further strengthen the platform's competition with X (formerly Twitter) in the field of real-time communication. Now, users will be able to use translation services during conversations and manage chats more effectively. This is reported by Techcrunch.com news reports.

Among the new features, the most significant is the ability to automatically translate conversations. This eliminates language barriers for global users, allowing people from different countries to communicate freely in one chat. According to Threads, this step will help the platform gain popularity among an international audience.

Moderation and Management Tools

Live Chats are now open not only to regular users but also to active community leaders called "Community Champions." This group includes users who have a large number of subscribers in their communities and regularly organize interesting discussions. Additionally, chat organizers can now invite up to three co-hosts to help manage the conversation.

Another important update for organizers is the right to delete messages for everyone. This simplifies the moderation process and helps maintain conversation etiquette. Furthermore, Threads is currently testing ways to make the organizer's messages visually distinct in chats.

Currently, up to 150 participants can actively write messages and send images, videos, and links in a Live Chats room simultaneously. If the number of participants exceeds this limit, new arrivals enter "spectator" mode. They can read messages, react with emojis, and participate in polls, but cannot send text messages.

Competition and Future Plans

In its early days, Threads was criticized for the lack of real-time communication, hashtags, and chronological feeds. However, the platform quickly addressed these shortcomings. The Live Chats feature offers a unique format not even available on the X network, making the Threads platform more relevant and interesting.

The company promised two more important updates that users are eagerly awaiting in the near future:

Support for the desktop version of the Live Chats feature;

The ability to pin important messages to the top of the chat.

It is worth noting that this month, the number of monthly active users on Threads exceeded 500 million. DM (direct messages), a desktop messenger, and many other updates are the main reasons for the platform's rapid growth.