EA FC 27 Ratings: Mbappé and Haaland Share the Top Spot, Messi Rises

·30·Sport
EA FC 27 Ratings: Mbappé and Haaland Share the Top Spot, Messi Rises

EA Sports has officially announced the player ratings for EA FC 27, the latest installment of its annual football simulation. According to Goal.com, the data clearly reflects the shifting balance of power in world football and has sparked intense debate among fans. In the new season, two of the most dangerous forwards share the virtual throne. Goal.com reports that.

Leaders and Key Changes in Men’s Football

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé has retained his 91 overall rating. However, this time he is joined not by Mohamed Salah, but by Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, who improved from 90 to 91. The pair are the only male players to reach a 91 rating this year.

A group of stars with 90 overall ratings follows the leaders. It includes Manchester City midfielder Rodri, Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembélé, Bayern striker Harry Kane, and Michael Olise, who rose by four points after his impressive debut for Bayern.

One of the main talking points when the ratings were released was Lionel Messi’s score. After winning the World Cup with Argentina, the Inter Miami star raised his rating from 86 to 89. Bruno Fernandes, who helped Manchester United qualify for the Champions League, also rose from 87 to 89.

However, not every Premier League representative received equally positive news. Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk dropped by two points to an 88 overall rating. Nevertheless, he remains one of the strongest players in his position. Arsenal defenders William Saliba and Declan Rice, along with Joshua Kimmich and Luis Díaz, also feature in the 88-rated group.

The Ratings Landscape in Women’s Football

In women’s football, Alexia Putellas, who joined London City Lionesses, retained her status as the highest-rated player with a rating of 91. Despite leaving Barcelona, she remains a leader in technical ability. Putellas is narrowly ahead of Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmatí, whose rating fell from 91 to 90 after an injury-hit season.

Khadija Shaw, who won the English title with Manchester City, was also awarded a 90 overall rating. Her teammate Yui Hasegawa made a significant jump from 85 to 88 in recognition of her tactical intelligence. These changes show the growing global influence of the English domestic league within the EA FC ecosystem.

EA FC 27Kylian MbappéErling HaalandLionel MessiFootball Ratings
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