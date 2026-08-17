Roma Reach Agreement With Porto for Rodrigo Mora Transfer

Roma are close to completing an important transfer to strengthen their squad. According to Goal.com, the Italian club have reached the document-exchange stage in their bid to sign talented Porto midfielder Rodrigo Mora. The transfer of the 2007-born youngster is expected to go through, with the player projected to take on an important role at the capital club. This is what Goal.com reports .

Transfer Details and Financial Terms

According to Corriere dello Sport, Porto initially demanded €50 million for their player. However, the club’s financial needs and negotiations over the player’s transfer value ultimately led to a different agreement. Roma put forward a proposal worth €25 million in guaranteed payments, with the total value reaching €30 million including bonuses.

One of the most notable aspects of the deal is the condition granting Porto a 50% sell-on clause. The Portuguese club needed cash to remain active in the transfer market and sign the players it required. This financial situation, along with the involvement of prominent agent Jorge Mendes, played a decisive role in bringing the agreement to a positive conclusion.

Player Status and Contract Terms

Although some misunderstandings arose between the parties during negotiations, the situation was resolved quickly. Rodrigo Mora is expected to arrive in Rome in the coming days, undergo a medical examination and sign a contract with his new team. The plan is to agree a five-year contract with the player, who will earn a net annual salary of €2 million.

According to reports, the player himself wanted the transfer to be completed as soon as possible and had grown tired of the complicated situation. The midfielder, who had been left on the bench in the Portuguese league and was not getting enough playing time, is eager to prove himself in Serie A. Roma’s management, meanwhile, are adding a young talented player to their squad and laying the foundations for the future.