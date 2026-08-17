Will Eldor Shomurodov Head to America? An MLS Club Is Interested in Him!

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Will Eldor Shomurodov Head to America? An MLS Club Is Interested in Him!

The captain of the Uzbekistan national team and Turkey's current top scorer, Eldor Shomurodov, may continue his career in the US league. According to information shared by prominent Turkish sports journalist Og‘uz Oruch, «Sent-Luis Siti», a club competing in North America's MLS, is seriously considering the option of signing the 31-year-old Uzbek forward.

The striker, who currently represents Istanbul's «Bashakshehir», has an official contract with the Turkish team valid until June 2028. «Bashakshehir» had fully bought Eldor's rights from Italian club «Roma» after he impressed during a loan spell last season.

The «Golden Boot» and world-class recognition

The season just ended was the brightest and most productive period of Shomurodov's career:

  • Super Lig top scorer: He appeared in 34 matches in the Turkish championship, scored 22 goals and provided 5 assists, winning the «Golden Boot»;

  • International record: Eldor Shomurodov has scored 45 goals in 95 appearances for the Uzbekistan national team, retaining his status as the outright top scorer in the country's history;

  • 2026 World Cup masterpiece: Shomurodov's spectacular goal against the Democratic Republic of the Congo at the 2026 World Cup was ranked 2nd among the tournament's most beautiful goals by FIFA;

  • Demand in the transfer market: During the summer transfer window, the forward was reportedly approached by Saudi Arabia, Russia and other leading clubs from Turkey.

What kind of team is «Sent-Luis Siti», which is calling for Shomurodov?

Key facts about the club representing the US state of Missouri and playing its home matches at the modern «CityPark» arena:

  • Historic management: Founded in 2019 and making its MLS debut in 2023, the team is led by Carolyn Kindle. It is the first club in league history whose controlling stake is fully owned by women;

  • Record-breaking debutant: «Sent-Luis Siti» won all of its first 4 matches in its debut season, becoming the first new team in MLS history to record the best-ever start;

  • Consistent results: The 2026 season is the club's fourth in the championship. In February 2026, renowned goalkeeper Roman Byurki became the first player to make 100 appearances for the club, while in August the team extended its unbeaten run to 10 matches in all competitions, setting another club record.

Having played in the championships of Uzbekistan, Russia, Italy («Jenoa», «Roma», «Spetsiya», «Kalyari») and Turkey, and scored in all competitions, the striker's move to the US could become the next major new chapter in his career.

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Eldor ShomurodovSt. Louis CityBaşakşehirRomaFIFA
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