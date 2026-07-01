Xiaomi's first NAS device sets record upon launch

·54·Technology
Xiaomi's first NAS device sets record upon launch

Xiaomi has introduced its first network-attached storage (NAS) device, the Xiaomi Smart Storage, on a crowdfunding platform. The new product became an instant hit upon release: within just 3 minutes of sales starting, the amount of funds raised exceeded 1 million dollars. By 10:15 AM Beijing time, this figure reached 1.9 million dollars. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

This device is the Xiaomi brand's debut product in the NAS market, designed to meet user needs for secure personal data storage, fast photo and video transfer, and automatic backup of files from smartphones. In particular, the function to archive WeChat messenger data attracted the attention of many users.

Technical Specifications and HyperOS Integration

The Xiaomi Smart Storage device is fully integrated with the brand's new HyperOS ecosystem and the Mi Home app. This allows users to manage their data remotely and connect it with various smart devices. Additionally, up to four Mijia cameras can be connected to the system, enabling local storage of video surveillance recordings for up to 360 days.

The hardware is also quite powerful: it is equipped with 2 GB RAM and 8 GB internal flash memory. For data storage, there are two slots that support hard drives with a total capacity of up to 40 TB. According to ixbt.com, Xiaomi chose reliable Western Digital Red series drives for this product.

Prices and Bundles

Xiaomi is offering users three ready-made options with different storage capacities:

  • 4 TB version — approximately 338 dollars;
  • 8 TB version — approximately 425 dollars;
  • 16 TB maximum version — approximately 690 dollars.
All versions are delivered from the factory with Western Digital Red drives. These types of disks are specifically designed for network storage, ensuring long-term and stable operation in 24/7 mode.

Given the high demand for Xiaomi products in the Uzbekistan technology market, this NAS device is expected to appear on the shelves of local retailers and online stores soon. For users wanting their own personal cloud storage system, this could be a worthy alternative to paid cloud services like Apple or Google.

XiaomiNASHyperOSWestern DigitalTechnology
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