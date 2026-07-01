Revolutionary Step in Neuralink Brain Implantation: Surgery Now Safer

·2·Technology
Revolutionary Step in Neuralink Brain Implantation: Surgery Now Safer

Neuralink, founded by Elon Musk, has announced a significant technological breakthrough in the process of installing its brain chips. Company specialists have successfully tested a method of inserting electrodes without cutting the dura mater (without a durotomy procedure). This innovation is expected to take safety and efficiency in the field of neurotechnology to a new level. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

As part of clinical trials conducted last month, Neuralink surgeons for the first time directed electrode threads directly through the cerebral cortex. Previous procedures required cutting the dura mater, the brain's protective layer, using a scalpel. The elimination of this process reduces operation time and significantly lowers the risk of infection.

Brain Protection Remains Intact

Neuralink engineers emphasize that the dura mater acts as a kind of "armor." It is a very strong membrane that protects brain tissues from external influences. With the new method, the integrity of this protective layer is preserved, which accelerates the patient's post-operative recovery process.

According to ixbt.com, this technology paves the way for the popularization and widespread application of the Neuralink project. The removal of the durotomy allows the surgical procedure to be further standardized and reproducible. This could be a key factor in installing these chips for thousands, or even millions, of people in need in the future.

Integration of Humans and AI

According to Elon Musk, Neuralink is necessary not only for medical purposes but also to increase humanity's intellectual potential. He has consistently noted that human data transmission speed (via speech or typing) is much lower than the speed of receiving visual information. Brain chips serve to expand this "communication channel."

This news is also of great importance for technology enthusiasts in Uzbekistan. Although such operations are not yet performed in our country, global growth in neurotechnology may provide new treatment methods for local patients suffering from paralysis or neurological diseases in the future.

Neuralink is currently continuing research to refine its devices and ensure they work more harmoniously with the human brain. The new surgical method is one of the biggest steps toward turning this complex technology into a routine medical procedure.

NeuralinkElon MuskTechnologyMedicineAI
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