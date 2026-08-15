The friendly match between two European giants preparing for the new season — Italy's «Milan» and England's «Manchester Yunayted» — turned into a genuine goal fest.

In a match full of intense and fiercely contested action, the «Rossoneri» secured a spirited 4:2 victory.

Early goal in the 2nd minute and a level contest

The match unexpectedly began with a quick goal from the «Red Devils»:

Quick goal: In just the 2nd minute, «Manchester Yunayted» defender Harri Maguayr found the back of the net to open the scoring;

Leveling the score: Shortly before the end of the first half, in the 37th minute, «Milan» forward Samu Chukvueze restored parity, sending the teams into the break at 1:1.

A dramatic turnaround in the second half: 2 goals in 3 minutes

The second 45 minutes unfolded with even more intense attacking play:

Dorgu responds: In the 51st minute, Patrik Dorgu put the Manchester side ahead once again (1:2);

«Milan» strikes back: Seven minutes later, in the 58th minute, midfielder Alfajo Sisse leveled the score again;

Winning goals: In the 68th minute, forward Gonsalu Ramush put the Italians ahead for the first time, and just 3 minutes later — in the 71st minute — Ruben Loftus-Chik scored his team's 4th goal to seal the match.

Friendly match details:

«Milan» (Italy) — «Manchester Yunayted» (England) — 4:2

Goals: Chukvueze (37), Sisse (58), Ramush (68), Loftus-Chik (71) — Maguayr (2), Dorgu (51).

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