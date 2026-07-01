Revolution in the Chinese TV Market: 75-inch Models Take the Lead

In China, the primary driver of the global home appliance market, the television segment is undergoing an unexpected transformation. According to recent data, consumers are moving away from small-screen devices in favor of models with massive displays. This trend was particularly evident in the results of the traditional "618" shopping festival, reports Ixbt.com reports .

According to data from the analytical company Technology, although online TV sales in China this year have decreased by 16 percent compared to last year, the market's overall revenue indicators maintain positive dynamics. The main reason for this is that users are purchasing more expensive and larger models. The average TV price has increased by 121 yuan, and the average screen diagonal has expanded by 1.5 inches.

The era of giant screens has begun

Today, nearly half (47.9 percent) of the Chinese market is comprised of TVs with a diagonal of 75 inches or larger. 75-inch models are leading as the most popular size for the third consecutive year, accounting for nearly 25 percent of total sales. Additionally, 85-inch devices are rapidly gaining popularity, capturing 18.8 percent of the market.

The most surprising growth was observed in the ultra-large display segment. Sales of "giant" TVs starting from 98 inches have increased by 43.3 percent compared to last year. This indicator suggests that the concept of a home theater is becoming increasingly important in modern households.

The triumph of Mini LED technology

From a technological perspective, demand for Mini LED panels has surged. According to ixbt.com, nearly 40 percent of online sales are for models based on this technology. The fact that the average size of Mini LED TVs is 79 inches shows that the combination of high-quality images and large screens has become the primary selection criterion for buyers.

The impact of this global trend is also expected to be felt in the Uzbekistan market. Usually, such changes in the Chinese market reach the Central Asian region within a few months. It is highly likely that large-diagonal models from brands like Samsung, LG, and Xiaomi will occupy more space on local store shelves and prices will become more optimized.

In conclusion, although the TV market has slightly declined in terms of quantity, it has reached a new level in terms of quality and size. Now, for the consumer, it is not just a regular TV that matters, but a massive multimedia center providing high-definition images.