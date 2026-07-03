iPhone 18 Pro Max Battery Sets Record: The Result of Removing the SIM Slot

Apple's future flagship, the iPhone 18 Pro Max, is expected to surpass all previous models in terms of battery capacity. New leaks and photos of components circulating online indicate that changes in the device's internal layout have allowed for a significant increase in battery size. This is particularly evident in modifications where the physical SIM card slot has been completely removed. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to ixbt.com, different regional versions of the iPhone 18 Pro Max smartphone will vary in battery capacity. Specifically, the version for Europe and global markets, which retains the physical nano-SIM slot, will be equipped with a 5235 mAh battery. This is nearly 8.5 percent more than the previous generation, resulting from general optimization within the chassis.

The SIM tray and the space issue

The biggest novelty is seen in the modification for the US market, which relies solely on eSIM technology. The space freed up by the absence of the SIM card slot allowed engineers to install an even larger battery. As a result, this version will have a capacity of 5425 mAh, an absolute record in the history of iPhone smartphones. For comparison, current flagships have a capacity of 5088 mAh.

This information confirms previous insider reports. The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to be the first smartphone in Apple's history to cross the 5000 mAh battery capacity threshold. Experts believe that increasing energy efficiency by removing physical parts and compacting components has become one of Apple's core strategies.

Additionally, according to supply chain data, the camera block of the iPhone 18 Pro series will be fundamentally redesigned. The camera system in the new devices is expected to be significantly larger than in the current generation. Specifically, it is said that the camera bump may increase by another 2 mm.

Technological changes and presentation

A list of components and test videos leaked by hackers show the motherboard and other internal parts of the iPhone 18 Pro. This indicates that the device's internal architecture has completely changed. The increase in battery size will not only extend the device's autonomous operation time for users but also cover the energy consumption required by a more powerful processor and a larger screen.

This news is also significant for users in Uzbekistan. Although eSIM technology is becoming more popular in our country, many still prefer using physical SIM cards. If Apple abandons the SIM tray in all regions in the future, it could lead to a further increase in battery capacity.

The official presentation of the new iPhone 18 series is expected to take place in September, as per tradition. At that time, Apple will officially announce all technical specifications, including battery capacity and the capabilities of the updated camera system.