Railway Tickets to be Available via Maks Messenger

·25·Technology
Railway Tickets to be Available via Maks Messenger

The integration of digital technologies into the transport sector continues to expand convenience for passengers. Russian Railways (RJD) plans to launch ticket sales via a special chat-bot in the "Maks" national messenger by the end of this year. This innovation will allow passengers to purchase tickets without queues and without additional apps. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The new service is primarily intended for suburban trains. According to ixbt.com, this system will operate across railway networks in almost all regions of Russia. Only the Moscow transport hub is an exception, as a separate specialized ticket sales system has already been established there.

Testing Processes and Security Measures

RJD specialists are working to ensure the technical perfection of the new service before its wide public release. Company representatives emphasize that a comprehensive analysis of seamless operation and the testing of security systems is a critical stage before scaling the service.

It is worth noting that this project has been under testing for a long time. Specifically, since March 2026, chat-bot capabilities have been used experimentally on suburban routes in the Novosibirsk, Omsk, and Kemerovo regions, as well as the Altai and Krasnoyarsk territories. Since July 1 of this year, the North-Western territories of Russia have also been added to this list.

Importance of Digital Transformation

Selling tickets via messengers is becoming a global trend. Such solutions save users' time while helping transport companies reduce operational costs. Transactions carried out through bots in Telegram or other national messengers are characterized by a simple and intuitive interface.

Considering that the system of purchasing railway and bus tickets via Telegram bots is also becoming popular in Uzbekistan, a clear growth trend in digital services is visible on a regional scale. This experience of RJD may serve as an impetus for new innovative approaches in the transport systems of other neighboring countries in the future.

The full launch of the service will allow passengers to monitor train schedules in real time, select available seats, and make payments within seconds. This will take customer-oriented service quality in transport logistics to a new level.

TechnologyTransportMaksChat-botRJD
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