The Most Expensive Smartphone in Apple History: iPhone Ultra Expected to Cost Up to $3000

·36·Technology
The Most Expensive Smartphone in Apple History: iPhone Ultra Expected to Cost Up to $3000

Apple is preparing to make a revolutionary change in the smartphone market. The company is expected to introduce its first foldable phone under the name iPhone Ultra, which is set to become the most expensive device in the brand's history. According to recent information published by Nikkei Asia, Apple has already instructed component suppliers to increase order volumes. This is reported by Ixbt.com news says.

According to initial calculations, Apple planned to produce 7-8 million foldable phones in 2026. However, due to market conditions and high interest in the new technology, the company has requested to increase this figure to 10 million units. This step demonstrates how much the Cupertino giant believes in the success of devices in the new format.

Price and Production Volume

One of the most sensational pieces of information is the price of the new gadget. Estimates suggest that the starting price for the iPhone Ultra model could begin at $2500, rising up to $3000 for versions with larger storage capacities. For comparison, while current flagships are already quite expensive in the Uzbekistan market, the Ultra model will create an entirely new premium segment.

At the same time, Apple is not forgetting its traditional smartphone lineup. According to reports, the company aims to produce a total of 70 million units of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models. The total production volume for all iPhone models released in 2026 is expected to reach 220 million units.

Technological Preparation and Precautions

Apple has instructed its suppliers to be ready to order an additional 85 million devices for the second half of 2026. This is a measure taken against an unexpected surge in demand. Additionally, some components intended for the iPhone 17 series have been requested to be reserved for the iPhone 18 series as well.

For technology enthusiasts in Uzbekistan, this news has two meanings. On one hand, Apple is finally entering the foldable phone market, where Samsung and other brands entered long ago. On the other hand, a $3000 price tag may turn the smartphone into a luxury item for only a narrow circle.

According to currently available information, the official presentation of the iPhone Ultra, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone 18 Pro Max models is scheduled for September 8, 2026. This date aligns perfectly with Apple's traditional autumn event schedule.

AppleiPhone UltraTechnologySmartphoneiPhone 18
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