AnTuTu, known for measuring the technical power of smartphones, has presented a rating of the Android devices that users were most satisfied with at the end of June. Unlike traditional benchmark tests, this list is based not on the device's speed, but directly on the positive feedback of owners during daily use. This serves as an important indicator of buyers' real needs and trust in brands. According to Ixbt.com, news reports.

Unexpectedly, the first place in the rating was taken by the Oppo K13 Turbo 5G model. This device managed to receive a 96.83 percent positive rating from users. According to ixbt.com, such a high result was due to its ultra-high capacity 7000 mAh battery and 80W fast charging technology. Equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor and a 6.8-inch AMOLED display, the model was recognized as one of the most balanced devices in the mid-range segment.

In second place, with a score of 96.67 percent, was the Nubia Z80 Ultra . This flagship is noteworthy for its high technological capabilities, specifically the fifth-generation Snapdragon 8 Elite platform and a screen with a 144 Hz refresh rate. The device's 7200 mAh battery and professional camera consisting of three 50 megapixel modules were highly praised by users.

The battle of flagships and leading brands

The strong top three was completed by the. This model, which garnered 95.37 percent of the votes, stands out with its Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and 2K resolution display. Additionally, it leads among premium segment representatives with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging capabilities. Fourth and fifth places were occupied by the Nubia Z70S Ultra Photographer Edition and Oppo Find X8 models, respectively.

The overall composition of the rating shows how intense the internal competition in the Chinese market is. Other devices on the list also strove for technological perfection:

Vivo X300 Ultra and Xiaomi 15 Ultra;

Realme GT8 Pro and Honor 400 Pro;

OnePlus Ace 6 and Honor GT Pro;

Redmi K90 Pro Max and Vivo X200 Ultra;

Vivo X300 Pro and Vivo S30.

This rating indicates that for modern users, not only processor power but also battery life and screen quality are of primary importance. In particular, batteries with capacities over 7000 mAh are becoming a trend. Most of these brands are available in the Uzbekistan market through official or unofficial sales, and this information can be a useful guide for buyers choosing a new smartphone.

AnTuTu experts note that although this list is based on subjective evaluations, it also reflects how well brands have worked on software and the convenience of the user interface. The June results proved that Oppo and Nubia brands have significantly strengthened their positions.