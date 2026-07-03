Why is AI making gadgets more expensive?

Artificial intelligence, which promises major changes in almost all areas of life, is also bringing unexpected consequences for consumers.

A shortage of memory chips is intensifying due to a sharp increase in demand for AI data centers. As a result, the prices of smartphones, laptops, tablets, and gaming consoles are rising.

What is the main cause of the problem?

Training and running AI systems requires large amounts of RAM.

Major memory chip manufacturers like Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron are shifting their capacity to produce high-margin HBM (High Bandwidth Memory).

This type of memory is widely used in large language models and AI data centers.

As a result, the production volume of DRAM and NAND chips required for standard devices is decreasing.

Memory chips may become even more expensive

According to analysts, the price of memory chips has already risen by double digits.

In the coming quarters, their prices could increase by another 30–50 percent.

According to Gartner's forecast, in 2026:

PC prices may increase by 17 percent compared to 2025;

smartphone prices by 13 percent.

increase.

Also, smartphone shipments are likely to decline by 8–13 percent, and the PC market by approximately 10 percent.

Apple has increased the prices of its devices

Apple has raised the prices of a number of its products.

Including:

MacBook models;

the base MacBook Neo — by $150;

iPad;

iPad Mini;

Vision Pro;

HomePod

and other devices have become more expensive.

The company explains this decision by stating that it can no longer fully offset the rising production costs.

So far, the price increase has not affected iPhone models. However, analysts expect iPhones to become more expensive in 2026.

Other companies have also changed prices

The memory chip shortage is also affecting other major manufacturers.

Microsoft has increased the prices of Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X consoles.

Samsung has increased the prices of the following products:

Galaxy S26;

Tab S11;

foldable smartphones.

Sony and Nintendo have also revised the prices of PlayStation 5 and Switch 2.

The shortage may last for several more years

Experts predict that the memory chip shortage will persist at least until 2027–2028.

Building new factories, installing equipment, and setting up production requires significant capital and time.

For this reason, ordinary users may delay purchasing new devices.

This situation is expected to have a strong impact, especially on:

emerging market countries;

the budget device segment;

buyers who frequently upgrade their smartphones and computers.

expected to have a strong impact.

Demand for used equipment may increase

The rising cost of new gadgets will increase interest in cheaper alternatives.

Buyers may pay more attention to:

previous generation models;

used devices;

refurbished equipment;

budget brands.

may pay more attention to.

Innovation is also accelerating

The rapid development of AI is not only driving up prices but also accelerating the creation of new technologies.

Companies are looking for more efficient chip architectures, new materials, and alternative methods of data storage.

However, in the short term, the situation for consumers is simple: smartphones, laptops, and other electronic devices may be more expensive than before.

Thus, the era of constantly falling gadget prices, which lasted for decades, seems to be coming to an end.