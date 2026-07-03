Xiaomi Stops Support for Dozens of Popular Smartphones: Poco and Redmi Included

·4·Technology
Xiaomi Stops Support for Dozens of Popular Smartphones: Poco and Redmi Included

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has officially ended software updates for a number of its popular smartphones and tablets. The company has updated its "End of Life" (EOL) list, meaning the life cycle of these devices has ended and they will no longer receive new features. This was reported by Ixbt.com reporting states.

Devices with EOL status will no longer receive new versions of the Android operating system, nor updates for the company's proprietary HyperOS skin. This marks the end of system interface changes and new capabilities for users.

Most importantly, gadgets on this list will also stop receiving security patches. According to ixbt.com, this could leave devices vulnerable to cyberattacks. Although the smartphones will continue to function as usual, any software bugs or security vulnerabilities discovered in the future will not be officially fixed by the manufacturer.

Main models with discontinued support

The new list includes not only old models but also devices that were market hits a few years ago. The following series will no longer be updated:

  • Flagship representatives such as Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and Xiaomi 12X;
  • The highly popular Poco X5 and Poco X5 Pro models in the mid-range segment;
  • Certain modifications of the Redmi 10 and Redmi Note 11 series from the budget segment;
  • Xiaomi Pad 5 tablets.
Given that Redmi and Poco brands hold a significant share of the smartphone market in Uzbekistan, this news is highly relevant for local users. Many citizens still actively use devices like the Xiaomi 12 or Redmi 10. Experts recommend upgrading to newer models to ensure the security of personal data in this situation.

It is worth noting that the cessation of software support does not mean the smartphone is technically obsolete. Devices will continue to run all apps, but system-level optimization and the implementation of new technologies will be limited. Xiaomi typically updates its devices for 2 to 4 years depending on the model level.

The company's decision is explained by the desire to direct resources toward new generation devices, specifically recently introduced flagships and the further development of the HyperOS system. If your device is on this list, it would be advisable to consider purchasing a new gadget in the near future.

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