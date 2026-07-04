Midjourney Demands Secret AI Information from Hollywood Studios

The legal battle between the famous Midjourney startup, which creates images using artificial intelligence, and Hollywood's largest film studios has escalated to a new level. Currently, serious intellectual property disputes continue between the litigating parties. Midjourney is demanding that giants such as Disney, Universal, and Warner Bros., which have filed lawsuits against it, disclose how they use artificial intelligence in their internal processes. This was reported by Techcrunch.com report s on this.

The dispute began last year after these studios sued the Midjourney platform for copyright infringement. The plaintiffs argue that the neural network allows the creation of famous characters belonging to studios, such as Bart Simpson or Darth Vader, without permission. Midjourney, in turn, has been claiming that training the model based on existing images complies with "fair use" principles.

At the center of the current dispute is the matter of documents that the parties must submit during the legal proceedings. Earlier, the judge ruled that the studios should only provide information about AI products shown to consumers, i.e., released to the public. However, Midjourney considers this restriction unfair and is requesting it be lifted.

Secret Developments and Internal Standards

According to Midjourney representatives, the studios are trying to justify their claims about the damage caused to the market by submitting only documents that benefit them. The startup argues that Hollywood studios may be doing exactly what Midjourney is being accused of — training their AI models based on unlicensed content — behind closed doors.

If the studios are using internal AI tools for storyboarding or developing new ideas for films or series, this would prove that using unlicensed content is common practice in this field. This could serve as a strong defense tool for Midjourney in court. For this reason, the startup is demanding that the studios disclose all internal prompts (commands) and their results.

Toward New Industry Regulations

The studios' lead attorney, David Singer, called Midjourney's demands a "fishing expedition" (unfounded information search). According to him, Hollywood has no intention of stopping artificial intelligence technology, but is only fighting against the unauthorized copying and distribution of its famous characters and intellectual property.

This lawsuit is expected to become an important precedent that will shape the relationship between the creative industry and technology companies worldwide. As digital art and artificial intelligence continue to develop in Uzbekistan, such global legal disputes serve as an important lesson for local content creators and developers on copyright matters.

If the court satisfies Midjourney's demand, Hollywood's most secretive technological processes could become public. This would affect not only the outcome of this case, but also the future working methods of the entire film studio system.