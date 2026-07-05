Apple Halts Work on Camera-Equipped AirPods Pro: Revolutionary Project Delayed

Apple has temporarily halted development of a revolutionary version of its popular AirPods Pro earbuds featuring built-in cameras. The device was designed to expand artificial intelligence capabilities and analyze the user's surrounding environment through visual perception. News of the project's suspension was revealed by one of the tech world's most prominent insiders. Reported by Ixbt.com, reports .

According to a post on X by a prototype collector and insider known as Kosutami, the project — previously considered nearly complete — has now been placed in a "suspended" status. While no specific reasons for the decision have been given, the news contradicts positive forecasts previously circulated by Bloomberg. Earlier reports indicated the device was in advanced testing stages and would soon be ready for mass production.

Artificial Intelligence and "Smart" Eyes

The core idea behind the project was to use infrared cameras built into the earbuds to determine where the user is and what they are looking at. These cameras were not intended for taking photos or video, but rather for gathering environmental data. The collected information would be fed to the Apple Intelligence platform and the Siri voice assistant, enabling the system to provide more accurate and context-aware recommendations.

According to reports, Apple has been working on this project for over four years. The device's path to market is directly tied to the readiness of a new, smarter version of the Siri assistant. Currently, Siri's most advanced features exist only in beta versions of the iOS operating system and have not been fully rolled out to the general public.

Reasons for Delay and Expectations

The project's delay may be caused not only by software shortcomings but also by component supply issues. Recent reports of shortages in semiconductors and memory chips are affecting production plans even for giant companies like Apple. Additionally, technical challenges related to fitting cameras into the earbud housing have posed a serious challenge for engineers.

Initial estimates suggested that camera-equipped AirPods Pro would go on sale in the first half of 2026. However, the project's current status means these timelines will likely be pushed significantly further back, or the device concept may be entirely reworked. For Apple users, this came as unexpected news, as many were anticipating the gadget as the next "smart" step following the Vision Pro headset.

It's worth noting that Apple frequently halts projects at the prototype stage, only to later bring them back in a more refined form. For now, AirPods Pro fans will have to wait for updates to existing models and see how Apple Intelligence features work on standard earbuds.