Cyberpunk 2077 joins the ranks of world record holders in sales

Developed by Poland's CD Projekt RED studio, Cyberpunk 2077 has reached its next major milestone in sales. According to the company's new report, the project's total circulation has exceeded 40 million copies. This figure has brought the game into the top-20 best-selling video games in world history, once again confirming that the initial problems surrounding the project are in the past. Ixbt.com reports on this.

Notably, Cyberpunk 2077 achieved this result in less than six years. At the end of last year, sales stood at 35 million copies. This means that in the last half year, another 5 million users have joined this futuristic world. According to ixbt.com, for a project that was released five years ago and is primarily focused on a single-player adventure, this is a very high dynamic.

Historic results and competition

Currently, Cyberpunk 2077 ranks 19th in the best-selling games rating. It shares this position with the popular Hogwarts Legacy and the legendary Sonic the Hedgehog. According to experts, the improvement of the game's technical state and the release of the Phantom Liberty expansion (DLC) have contributed to the steady growth of sales.

Another pride of CD Projekt RED studio — The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — holds the 8th position in the rating. This project has sold 65 million copies and, if Tetris is not counted, it is the most popular game in the world without any online mode. These results show how high the reputation of Polish developers is in the global market.

Future plans

Among Uzbek gamers, Cyberpunk 2077 has also generated great interest with its visual effects and complex storyline. The game's Ray Tracing technology and full utilization of NVIDIA RTX graphics cards have elevated it to the level of a technological benchmark. Currently, many users are wondering when the game's sequel will be released.

The studio has confirmed that it has started working on the second part of Cyberpunk 2077, but there is no concrete information about the project yet. Nevertheless, the success of the first part is further strengthening confidence in the new project. Sales are expected to continue growing in the coming years.