Indonesian 'hobbits' were not hunters: Scientists shift views on Homo floresiensis

New research results have been published regarding the lifestyle of Homo floresiensis, a species that lived on the Indonesian island of Flores and is known in science as 'hobbits'. According to an article published in the journal Nature Microbiology, these ancient hominids may not have been the skilled hunters previously assumed, but rather scavengers who fed on remains left by large predators. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

For many years, stegodon bones (ancient relatives of elephants) and stone tools found in the Liang Bua cave suggested that Homo floresiensis were active hunters. However, modern taphonomic analysis—the study of post-mortem changes in bone remains—is casting serious doubt on this theory. Scientists now emphasize that the ecological niche of these small-statured hominids was different.

Competition with Komodo dragons

Researchers compared injuries on stegodon bones with traces left by the feeding of Komodo dragons. It turned out that the tooth marks of these giant lizards were found on the meatiest and most valuable parts of the prey. Meanwhile, traces of stone tools used by Homo floresiensis were found mainly on bone parts with little meat and less nutritional value.

This situation clarifies the sequence of events: first, large predators—Komodo dragons—claimed the prey, and the hominids collected the leftovers after the predators were full. Such a behavioral strategy indicates that they were rather limited and dependent creatures in the ecosystem of their time.

Doubts about the use of fire

Another important discovery concerns the use of fire. Previously, burn marks on bones were cited as evidence that 'hobbits' could control fire and cook food. However, when thousands of bone fragments were re-analyzed, signs of thermal impact were found on only one. Scientists believe this bone may have ended up in the cultural layer by accident or at a later time.

According to the study's conclusions, the cognitive abilities and behavior of Homo floresiensis were simpler than we thought. They do not appear to have possessed the skills to regularly hunt large animals or control fire like modern humans or Neanderthals.

This news is of great importance in the world of anthropology, as it shows how diverse and sometimes unexpectedly limited the capabilities of different branches of human evolution were. The dwarf inhabitants of Flores are now emerging not as heroic hunters, but as cautious creatures that utilized available resources to survive in a highly competitive environment.