Norway defeats Brazil to reach the quarter-finals

·174·Sport
Norway defeats Brazil to reach the quarter-finals

In the FIFA World Cup Round of 16, Norway defeated Brazil 2-1 to advance to the next stage. The match was held at a stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, part of the New York metropolitan area. Erling Haaland scored both goals for Norway. He opened the scoring in the 79th minute and found the net again in the 90th minute. Brazil's only goal came from a Neymar penalty in the 90+10th minute.

Norway held a significant advantage in ball possession throughout the match. The team controlled the ball for 66 percent of the time, while Brazil's figure stood at 34 percent.

Brazil took 12 shots at the opponent's goal, with 4 on target. Norway attempted 9 shots, hitting the target 5 times.

Norway was also well ahead in the number of passes. The team completed 653 passes with 91 percent accuracy. Brazil made 313 passes, with 88 percent reaching their target.

In the match, Brazilian players committed 7 fouls, while Norwegian players committed 4. Brazil received one yellow card, and Norway was not cautioned. Both teams earned 5 corner kicks, and the number of offsides was 1-1.

After Haaland's goal in the 79th minute, Brazil tried to increase the pressure. However, the Norwegian striker scored his second goal in the 90th minute. Although Neymar successfully converted a penalty in stoppage time, Brazil could not save the game.

BrazilNorwayErling HaalandNeymarWorld CupRound of 16
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