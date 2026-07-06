Hydrogen internal combustion engine for heavy-duty trucks tested in China

·19·Technology
Hydrogen internal combustion engine for heavy-duty trucks tested in China

China's FAW Jiefang has announced a significant breakthrough in hydrogen transport. The company's new CA6HV3 internal combustion engine, designed for heavy-duty trucks, has successfully passed national environmental certification. This technology represents a major step toward phasing out traditional diesel fuel and drastically reducing harmful atmospheric emissions, reports Ixbt.com. reports .

The manufacturer claims that this unit is one of the world's first hydrogen engines to meet the "double zero emission" concept. It produces zero carbon dioxide, and other harmful substances are virtually non-existent. According to ixbt.com, the main advantage of the new development is its extremely low nitrogen oxide (NOx) levels.

Environmental standards and technical capabilities

Nitrogen oxide emissions, a major challenge for hydrogen engines, account for only 5 percent of the maximum allowed by China's current China VI standard in this model. FAW Jiefang engineers stated they are ready for the stricter China VII requirements to be introduced in the future—the engine emits only 14 percent of the limits set by that standard.

Alongside the certification process, the engine underwent long-term durability testing. A 49-ton FAW J6V truck equipped with this unit covered over 100,000 kilometers in real-world road conditions. These tests proved not only the environmental cleanliness of the new powertrain but also its reliable performance under heavy loads.

Economic efficiency and prospects for mass adoption

Another important aspect of the new engine is that it does not require radical changes to the truck's design. In terms of dimensions and structure, it is compatible with existing diesel units. This allows for the installation of the hydrogen engine without redesigning cooling systems or other components. Such an approach significantly lowers the costs of transitioning to hydrogen transport.

Currently, hydrogen technologies are developing in two directions: fuel cells (for electric motors) and hydrogen internal combustion engines. The latter is highly suitable for heavy-duty trucks, mining equipment, trains, and ships, as these sectors require high power, long-range capabilities, and the utilization of existing manufacturing bases.

The Chinese government has included this technology in its hydrogen energy development program. FAW plans to introduce its development into serial production for commercial transport in the near future, which will contribute to the formation of an eco-friendly freight transport system in the region and the global market.

ChinaHydrogenEcologyFAWTechnology
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