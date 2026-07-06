Uber Halts Expansion Plans in Europe: Company Shifts Strategy

·23·Technology
Uber Halts Expansion Plans in Europe: Company Shifts Strategy

Uber, the world's largest online taxi service, has decided to temporarily freeze its expansion plans in the European market. According to ambitious plans announced in February, the company was set to launch operations in seven new European countries by 2026. However, recent reports indicate that most of these plans may not materialize. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports. states.

According to the Financial Times, Uber has halted plans to enter five of the seven new markets. Specifically, the launch process in countries such as Austria, Norway, and Greece has been delayed indefinitely. This decision signals that the company's long-term development strategy in the region is being reconsidered.

In an interview with the publication, Uber representatives explained the decision by citing a desire to consolidate existing successes. According to the company, recent projects in Finland and Denmark have yielded better-than-expected results. Therefore, Uber's management prefers to focus on maintaining growth momentum in currently active markets rather than capturing new territories.

Major Acquisition and Antitrust Efforts

Experts believe there is another serious reason for the halt in expansion plans. Uber is currently attempting to acquire the major European company Delivery Hero. In May, Uber offered 10 billion euros for the company, but was rejected. Nevertheless, the American giant has not given up on pursuing this deal.

Industry sources note that stopping entry into new markets will help reduce pressure from antitrust authorities on Uber. Delivery Hero is a leader in delivery services in several countries where Uber planned to expand. If Uber were to enter these markets with its taxi service, the acquisition process could become even more complicated from a competition law perspective.

For now, Uber's management is not providing specific information on when it might return to new markets. The main priority for the company at the moment remains optimizing existing platforms and successfully concluding negotiations with Delivery Hero. This indicates that major changes are likely to occur in the European transport and delivery market in the coming years.

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