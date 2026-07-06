WhatsApp begins reserving usernames: Now you can hide your number

The Meta-owned messenger WhatsApp has begun rolling out a long-awaited feature for its more than 3 billion users: the ability to reserve personal usernames. The introduction of this system is expected to take platform security and personal data privacy to a new level. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

The main advantage of the new feature is that users no longer need to disclose their phone numbers when sharing their contacts with others. This is a particularly convenient option for individuals who prioritize privacy and for entrepreneurs communicating with clients. Now, simply providing a unique username is enough to start a conversation.

How to reserve and change a username?

WhatsApp is currently rolling out this feature in stages. Users can reserve their preferred name now, though the feature is expected to be fully functional by the end of this year. If you have a Facebook or Instagram account, you can also reserve your existing username from those networks for WhatsApp.

To set a username, go to the settings menu and select the appropriate section. If the chosen name is no longer desired, there is an option to edit or delete it entirely. It should be noted that WhatsApp automatically reserves the names of public figures and large organizations to protect them from being claimed by others.

Additional security and privacy measures

WhatsApp is offering not only a username system but also an additional layer of protection. Users will be able to limit who can message them. Specifically, strangers attempting to connect via username may be required to enter a special four-digit PIN code.

This PIN system prevents unauthorized individuals from messaging you without your permission. Users will be able to change this code or generate a new one at any time. This feature plays an important role in protecting against spam and unwanted communication.

The new system will be available to all users in the coming weeks. Currently, the username reservation process serves primarily to prevent name duplication and allow users to maintain their personal brands. Users in Uzbekistan can also be among the first to use this feature by keeping their app updated.