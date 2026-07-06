Arsenal leaders to miss start of new season: Saka and Rice sidelined

·42·Sport
Arsenal leaders to miss start of new season: Saka and Rice sidelined

The reigning Premier League champion, Arsenal, is set to begin preparations for the 2026-27 season with serious personnel issues. It has been officially confirmed that key stars of the London club, Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Noni Madueke, and Eberechi Eze, will miss the first friendly matches ahead of the new season. This is due to the England national team's successful run at the World Cup in North America. This is reported by Goal.com .

According to Football London, since Mikel Arteta's players have secured a spot in the quarterfinals, the mandatory rest period for the footballers coincides with the club's summer training camp. In accordance with internal regulations, every player who participates in international tournaments is entitled to at least three weeks of rest after the competition ends.

Injuries and recovery process

A factor complicating the situation further is that Arsenal's leaders are struggling not only with fatigue but also with various injuries. Specifically, Bukayo Saka is helping the national team despite problems with his Achilles tendon. Midfielder Declan Rice, as noted by England head coach Thomas Tuchel, is playing through severe nerve pain in his knee.

The England national team defeated Brazil in the round of 16, recording one of the biggest victories in the country's history. Now they will face Norway on Saturday. If the English advance to the semifinals, the return date for the Arsenal players will be delayed even further. This is a serious blow for the London club as they prepare to defend their title.

Changes in pre-season plans

Arsenal will begin its summer preparation phase on August 1st with a match against Girona. It is certain that the four aforementioned players will not participate in this encounter. Furthermore, according to Goal.com, if England reaches the semifinal stage, Saka, Rice, Eze, and Madueke will also miss the second friendly match against Real Betis in Dublin on August 5th.

For Mikel Arteta, this situation forces a rethink of his pre-season preparation strategy. Although stars like team captain Martin Odegaard are available, nearly half of the core squad missing a crucial part of training could create difficulties in shaping tactical schemes. Nevertheless, the club's management considers the players' health a priority.

ArsenalEnglandBukayo SakaDeclan RiceFootball
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