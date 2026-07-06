Financial reputation of nannies and domestic workers can now be checked via a special system

·21·Technology
Financial reputation of nannies and domestic workers can now be checked via a special system

The process of selecting domestic workers, nannies, and tutors now allows for evaluating not only work experience but also their financial reliability. The "Pomogatel" service, specializing in finding domestic staff, has launched a new feature designed to check the financial reputation of candidates. This innovation helps employers take additional security measures when inviting a stranger into their home. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The new system is integrated with the "Karma" service, developed by the "Scoring Bureau" credit bureau. According to ixbt.com, through this feature, users can obtain information about a candidate's credit history, debts, and other financial obligations. This is particularly important for families selecting staff to work with children or the elderly.

How is the check performed?

The process of obtaining information about financial reliability is based on transparency. After the employer sends a request, the final decision remains with the candidate. That is, the employee must consent to the disclosure of their personal data. The verification process is carried out through the government services portal, which guarantees the accuracy and legality of the information.

The system analyzes the candidate's financial status based on the following criteria:

  • Credit discipline and the presence of current debts;
  • Court enforcement documents and unpaid fines;
  • History of utility payments;
  • Pledged assets and signs of bankruptcy.
Based on the analysis results, the system assigns the candidate an index on a scale from 1 to 10. A high score indicates that the candidate approaches their financial obligations responsibly. A low score warns the employer of potential risks, as the probability of unpleasant incidents involving employees in difficult financial situations may be higher.

Security and time-saving

Company representatives note that this tool significantly reduces the time spent screening candidates. Usually, selecting domestic staff requires a lot of time for references and interviews. Now, through a digital index, it is possible to determine whether a candidate has "hidden" problems in just a few minutes.

The introduction of this technology serves to form a "culture of transparency" in the labor market. Given that the domestic services sector is also developing in the Uzbekistan market, it is likely that local services will implement similar scoring systems in the future. This is relevant not only for domestic workers but also for courier and other service sectors.

In summary, digital technologies are becoming a tool for strengthening trust not only in the banking sector but also in the most sensitive aspects of our daily lives. The financial reputation check function helps minimize risks associated with the human factor when hiring domestic staff.

TechnologySecurityFinancial ScoringDomestic StaffDigitalization
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