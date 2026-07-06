University employee reinstated, over half a billion soums in damages paid out

Every citizen's right to decent work and fair compensation is guaranteed by law. In one such case, a former employee of a private university, A.A., appealed to the court to restore their rights.

Based on the decision of the Tashkent City Civil Court, the employee's violated labor rights were restored. The court ruled in favor of the employee, ordering compensation in lieu of reinstatement, wages for the period of forced absenteeism, compensation for unused vacation time, moral damages, and other payments.

Once this enforcement document was received by the Shaykhontohur district department of the Bureau, state enforcement officers immediately initiated enforcement proceedings. Although the debtor was given a voluntary period to comply, the court decision was not fulfilled within the specified timeframe.

Subsequently, state enforcement officers applied mandatory measures as prescribed by law, placing a hold on bank accounts and carrying out other enforcement actions.

As a result of effective enforcement measures, a total of over 575 million soums was fully recovered from the private university in favor of the former employee, A.A.

Ensuring human dignity and labor rights is one of the priority directions of the Bureau's activities.