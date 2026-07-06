University employee reinstated, over half a billion soums in damages paid out

·0·Society
University employee reinstated, over half a billion soums in damages paid out

Every citizen's right to decent work and fair compensation is guaranteed by law. In one such case, a former employee of a private university, A.A., appealed to the court to restore their rights.

Based on the decision of the Tashkent City Civil Court, the employee's violated labor rights were restored. The court ruled in favor of the employee, ordering compensation in lieu of reinstatement, wages for the period of forced absenteeism, compensation for unused vacation time, moral damages, and other payments.

Once this enforcement document was received by the Shaykhontohur district department of the Bureau, state enforcement officers immediately initiated enforcement proceedings. Although the debtor was given a voluntary period to comply, the court decision was not fulfilled within the specified timeframe.

Subsequently, state enforcement officers applied mandatory measures as prescribed by law, placing a hold on bank accounts and carrying out other enforcement actions.

As a result of effective enforcement measures, a total of over 575 million soums was fully recovered from the private university in favor of the former employee, A.A.

Ensuring human dignity and labor rights is one of the priority directions of the Bureau's activities.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Two luxury cars seized in Tashkent over tax debtTwo luxury cars seized in Tashkent over tax debtToday, 19:00MIB: Debtor's vehicle seized over unpaid natural gas billsMIB: Debtor's vehicle seized over unpaid natural gas billsToday, 18:55Man sentenced to 19 years for murdering his wife at a school in AndijanMan sentenced to 19 years for murdering his wife at a school in AndijanToday, 18:53Three people arrested for distributing drugs via 'dead drops' in BektemirThree people arrested for distributing drugs via 'dead drops' in BektemirToday, 16:17Number of job seekers in Uzbekistan increases by 31.5 percent in one yearNumber of job seekers in Uzbekistan increases by 31.5 percent in one yearToday, 15:11Woman beaten by her husband hospitalized in NavoiWoman beaten by her husband hospitalized in NavoiToday, 15:01
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Did a neighbor's request lead to the electrocution of a 27-year-old man?
Did a neighbor's request lead to the electrocution of a 27-year-old man?
Humanity in the Tashkent Metro Leaves American Tourist Amazed
Humanity in the Tashkent Metro Leaves American Tourist Amazed
Major accident in Yakkasaroy: Sewerage pipe bursts
Major accident in Yakkasaroy: Sewerage pipe bursts
KamAZ gas cylinder explodes in front of Abu Sahiy market
KamAZ gas cylinder explodes in front of Abu Sahiy market
Uzbek who left a $450,000 job is now a million-dollar business owner
Uzbek who left a $450,000 job is now a million-dollar business owner
People carried through water in carts after heavy rain at "Ippodrom" market (video)
People carried through water in carts after heavy rain at "Ippodrom" market (video)
19-year-old passenger detained with over 7 kilograms of mephedrone
19-year-old passenger detained with over 7 kilograms of mephedrone
Two men swimming in a decorative pool at Tashkent City during a heatwave spark debate! (video)
Two men swimming in a decorative pool at Tashkent City during a heatwave spark debate! (video)