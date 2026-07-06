Microsoft announces new layoffs: Nearly 5,000 employees lose their jobs

Tech giant Microsoft has announced the layoff of nearly 4,800 employees as part of an effort to optimize its global workforce. This represents approximately 2.1% of the company's total staff. The decision, made at a time when AI is rapidly advancing and threatening traditional job roles, has sparked widespread concern. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

According to an internal memo circulated by the company, the cuts will primarily impact the Xbox gaming division and commercial sales departments. Microsoft leadership attributed this move to market conditions and shifting customer needs. In a message to employees, Chief Human Resources Officer Amy Coleman emphasized that as the world changes, businesses must also adapt.

AI and job transformation

The main question on everyone's mind is the connection between these layoffs and AI. While Amy Coleman stated in her announcement that AI is not directly replacing employees, she acknowledged that the technology is fundamentally changing how work is done. According to her, some daily tasks can now be automated, requiring employees to acquire new skills and adapt continuously.

Experts believe Microsoft's move aligns with its new strategic direction: the establishment of the Frontier Company division. This new structure specializes in implementing AI solutions for corporate clients and has received a $2.5 billion investment. This confirms a general trend in the tech industry: companies are redirecting savings from staff cuts into AI infrastructure.

Changes in Xbox and engineering departments

The layoffs in the Xbox division highlight the complex situation in the gaming industry. The company stated it is restructuring its business for long-term success. Not only sales but also engineering teams are reviewing their structures and priorities to adapt to customer needs and future innovations.

Decisions by major corporations like Microsoft serve as an important signal for developing markets as well. Global technological transformation is beginning to require local IT professionals to go beyond just programming and master the effective use of AI tools. Layoffs in the sector indicate that competition in the tech world is intensifying.

Overall, Microsoft's latest steps represent a decisive move toward transforming from a traditional software developer into a fully AI-driven ecosystem. Although this has resulted in thousands of job losses, corporate leadership is making it clear that companies failing to adapt to change will be pushed out of the market.