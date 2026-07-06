Canadian Intelligence Agency Targets International Cybercriminals and Extremists

Canada's Communications Security Establishment (CSE) has carried out a series of state-authorized cyberattacks over the past year against drug traffickers, extremist groups, and ransomware gangs. This was revealed in the agency's annual report. Such an open statement from an intelligence agency that usually operates in extreme secrecy has drawn the attention of international experts. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

According to the CSE report, the agency conducted three major "active cyber operations" last year. This term refers to direct cyberattacks carried out against foreign entities that threaten Canada's national security. The primary goal of the operations was to disrupt the activities of hostile entities and disable their digital infrastructure.

Combating Drugs and Extremism

The first operation targeted international brokers involved in the trade of chemicals necessary for the production of the synthetic opioid fentanyl. The intelligence service gathered information on these individuals, blocked their communication channels, and significantly limited their operational capabilities. This helped reduce the flow of dangerous substances entering Canadian streets.

The second major focus was the fight against a foreign extremist group. This group was engaged in spreading violent ideology online and recruiting new members, including Canadians. By analyzing signals from electronic devices, the CSE identified the group's vulnerabilities. The resulting cyberattack damaged the extremists' reputation and limited their ability to attract new members.

Striking Ransomware Gangs

The third major operation targeted a hacker group operating on a "Ransomware-as-a-Service" model. This group rented out its infrastructure to other cybercriminals and launched attacks on Canada's healthcare, transportation, and business sectors. The intelligence service not only disabled the group's servers but also deleted all the data stored on them.

Furthermore, the agency simultaneously imposed technical restrictions on 10 major ransomware gangs considered the most dangerous to Canada. Such measures are aimed at increasing the cost of attacks for cybercriminals and destroying their revenue sources. The report did not disclose the specific countries where these groups are located.

TechCrunch and other international publications note that it is rare for intelligence agencies to report on their own cyber operations. Usually, such information is kept secret to prevent the exposure of methods and techniques. However, in recent years, structures like the U.S. Cyber Command have also begun to more openly announce a "defend forward" strategy to prevent cyberattacks.

This report reaffirms that in the modern world, national security is not just about guarding borders, but about neutralizing threats in the global network. Countries like Canada are no longer limiting themselves to defense in cyberspace, but are now employing active counter-attack tactics against aggressors.