Windows 11 bug causes a single file to grow up to 500 GB

Microsoft has officially acknowledged a serious bug in the Windows 11 operating system. Due to this glitch, a standard system file can grow uncontrollably, consuming hundreds of gigabytes of free space on the hard drive. This situation is causing unexpected problems for users, as the filling of system memory negatively impacts the overall performance of the computer. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

The issue is directly related to a file named CapabilityAccessManager.db-wal . This file is part of the Capability Access Manager component, which is responsible for managing application permissions for features such as the microphone, camera, geolocation, and screen recording. Under normal circumstances, this log file should not exceed a few megabytes, but a system glitch is causing it to reach massive sizes.

According to Windows Latest, which cites user complaints, in some cases the file size has exceeded 70, 110, 200, and even 500 GB. Worst of all, Windows 11 does not warn the user that memory is filling up. Built-in diagnostic tools simply show that space is occupied by the "System and reserved files" section, but do not specify which exact file is to blame.

Solution and updates

Microsoft specialists have been working to fix this error. It is reported that the solution to the problem is included in the optional update released in June. This package is aimed at ensuring system stability and stopping memory-related anomalies.

For most users, this fix will be installed automatically. According to the company's plan, this bug is expected to be completely resolved with the traditional "Patch Tuesday" update package arriving in mid-July. Until then, users are advised to check for system updates.

This information is also relevant for users in Uzbekistan, as the Windows 11 operating system is widely popular in the country. If your C: drive is filling up inexplicably, it may be due to the aforementioned bug. In such a situation, updating the system to the latest version is the best solution.

The tech giant notes that such errors are natural in modern complex operating systems, but identifying and fixing them in a timely manner is important for security and convenience. Users are advised against deleting system files using third-party software, as this could damage Windows operations.