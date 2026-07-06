Is OnePlus Leaving the European Market: Users Complain About Warranty Issues

Once known as the "flagship killer," OnePlus is facing serious problems in the European market. Recently, device owners in EU countries have been complaining en masse about the sharp decline in the quality of warranty services and the failure of service centers to fulfill their obligations. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to numerous reports on the Reddit forum, users are even being forced to contact the European Consumer Centre (ECC). The situation has become so serious that many have begun to doubt the future of the OnePlus brand in the region. According to ixbt.com, the company is refusing to repair broken devices, citing various excuses.

Vouchers Instead of Warranty: What is the Problem?

When one user submitted their OnePlus Buds 2 for warranty repair, the company stated that it was impossible to repair or replace them because the model's "life cycle is ending." Instead, the customer was offered a 199-euro voucher for a purchase from the official store. A similar situation occurred with a SuperVOOC charger — the user was given a 100-euro coupon instead of a repair.

However, using these vouchers is proving almost impossible. Customers note that many items are out of stock in OnePlus online stores, and those that are available cannot be purchased with coupons because they are already discounted. This has led to justified consumer complaints, as they are effectively being deprived of their warranty rights.

The Future of the Brand in Question

Analysts and users view these issues as a sign of OnePlus gradually exiting the European market. Several indirect signs point to this:

A sharp reduction in the product assortment;

Systemic problems in warranty service;

Transition of software to a unified ColorOS platform;

Shortages of goods in the US and UK markets as well.

Considering that OnePlus devices in the Uzbekistan market are not official but mostly arrive through "gray" imports, such global changes are a warning signal for local users as well. If the company stops service in a major market like Europe , it could lead to a shortage of spare parts worldwide.

So far, OnePlus management has not issued an official statement regarding this situation. At the same time, Chinese insiders claim that the company is working on new models. However, the technology giant's strategy in Europe and its obligations to customers remain in serious doubt.