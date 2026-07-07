66 hot dogs in 10 minutes: American record holder amazes everyone again

·34·World
66 hot dogs in 10 minutes: American record holder amazes everyone again

While some people want to go down in history for their achievements in sports, science, or art, others become world-famous through unusual records. Joey Chestnut from the USA is one such person, and he has once again proven that he is unrivaled in hot dog eating.

The American record holder won his 18th championship in the traditional hot dog eating contest. To achieve this, he managed to consume 66 hot dogs in just 10 minutes, leaving his competitors behind once again.

Joey Chestnut is considered the most successful participant in the history of this competition. Over the years, he has set record results multiple times, becoming the absolute leader in hot dog eating.

For reference, Chestnut's highest result was recorded in 2021. At that time, he ate 76 hot dogs in 10 minutes, breaking his own record and earning a place in the Guinness World Records.

His latest victory has been widely discussed on social media, sparking amazement among many users.

Joey ChestnutHot Dog EatingWorld RecordNathan's FamousCompetitive Eating
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