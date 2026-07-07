Virgil van Dijk could leave Liverpool: Milan is the main contender for the defender

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Virgil van Dijk could leave Liverpool: Milan is the main contender for the defender

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk faces serious questions regarding his future at the Merseyside club. With only one year left on the experienced Dutch defender's current contract, several European giants are looking to sign him. In particular, Italy's AC Milan has identified Van Dijk as their primary target to strengthen their defensive line. This is reported by Goal.com .

According to foreign media, including Goal.com, Milan is planning a major squad overhaul under new head coach Amorim. If the transfer goes through, Van Dijk could play alongside stars like Christian Pulisic and Luka Modric at the San Siro. Such rumors are causing concern among Liverpool fans, as the team could lose a pillar of their recent success.

Changes at Anfield and personnel issues

Liverpool is currently going through a period of major change. The departures of managers like Jurgen Klopp and Arne Slot, as well as leaders like Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson, have altered the club's atmosphere. For new head coach Andoni Iraola, Van Dijk remains not only a defensive wall but also a crucial figure for stability within the team.

However, the Liverpool Echo has denied these reports, emphasizing that the club's management intends to keep the captain. Nevertheless, with the contract expiration approaching and the player being open to new challenges, a transfer cannot be ruled out. Alongside Milan, the Turkish club Fenerbahce is also reportedly showing interest in the player.

Liverpool's defensive problems are not limited to Van Dijk. Another defender, Joe Gomez, has also stated that he has not yet made a decision about his future. Considering that Ibrahima Konate has already moved to Real Madrid, the potential departure of Van Dijk and Gomez could leave Iraola with only inexperienced youngsters like Jeremy Jacquet and Giovanni Leoni.

The situation in the club's midfield is also unstable. Another Italian giant, Inter, is showing serious interest in academy graduate Curtis Jones. While Liverpool values their homegrown talent at £35 million, the Milanese club has so far offered £22 million. Negotiations to extend Jones's contract are currently on hold.

LiverpoolMilanVirgil van DijkTransfersPremier League
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