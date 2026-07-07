Keychron introduces a powerful docking station with Thunderbolt 5 interface

·29·Technology
Keychron introduces a powerful docking station with Thunderbolt 5 interface

Known worldwide for its mechanical keyboards, the Keychron brand has unexpectedly expanded its portfolio by unveiling the high-tech Thunderbolt 5 Dock (14-in-1). This is a completely new product category for the company, attracting the attention of professional users with its support for the latest data transfer standards. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The Thunderbolt 5 standard is still very new to the market, and the number of accessories featuring this technology is extremely limited. To fill this gap, Keychron is offering a compact yet functionally rich metal-cased docking station. The device is priced at $350, indicating its position in the premium segment.

Expanded connectivity options

According to ixbt.com, the new docking station includes a total of 14 ports. This serves to maximize the capabilities of a laptop or desktop computer. The device features the following ports:

  • Three Thunderbolt 5 ports;
  • Two HDMI video outputs;
  • Four USB 3.2 and one USB-C 10Gb port;
  • Slots for SD and microSD memory cards;
  • RJ45 2.5Gb network connector;
  • 3.5 mm audio output.
This set of ports allows for connecting multiple monitors simultaneously, working with high-speed external storage devices, and ensuring a stable internet connection. The bandwidth of Thunderbolt 5 provides a significant advantage, especially for video editors and graphic designers.

Power and design features

The Keychron Thunderbolt 5 Dock not only transfers data but can also provide up to 140 W of power to a connected laptop. This is sufficient to charge modern MacBook Pro models and other powerful laptops at full speed. The device comes with a 180 W GaN (gallium nitride) power adapter and one Thunderbolt 5 cable.

The device's housing is made entirely of metal, which not only ensures durability but also helps dissipate heat effectively during operation. The docking station measures 165 x 98 x 53 mm and weighs 856 grams. This guarantees it stays stable on the desk without taking up much space.

Considering that laptops supporting Thunderbolt 5 (such as new generation MacBook models) are becoming popular, this Keychron product could become one of the best solutions for users looking to build a professional workstation.

KeychronThunderbolt 5TechnologyGadgetLaptop
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