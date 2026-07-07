Apple introduces full voice personalization for Siri

Apple has launched a feature to adjust the speech rate and expressiveness of the Siri voice assistant in the new beta version of its iOS 27 operating system. This update is a significant step toward making the Apple assistant more human-like and natural, allowing users to customize their interaction with AI. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

This novelty, which appeared in the iOS 27 beta 3 version, was previously announced at the WWDC 26 conference. Testers can now use special sliders named "Pace" and "Expressivity" in the Siri menu. With these settings, it is possible to slow down or speed up the assistant's speaking rate, as well as change the level of emotion in its voice.

According to ixbt.com, Apple aims to compete with rivals like ChatGPT through this move. It is known that OpenAI has already provided advanced features in its ChatGPT voice assistant, allowing users to choose not only the speed but also the warmth, enthusiasm, and even the communication style (professional, friendly, or humorous) of the voice.

Siri is now smarter and more flexible

During the Siri voice customization process, the system allows the user to immediately preview the selected changes. For example, the assistant will recite standard phrases like "You have one new message" in various tempos and intonations. This helps iPhone owners choose the communication format that is most comfortable for them.

In the new iOS 27 system, Siri is not limited to voice alone. It is deeply integrated into all layers of the system, allowing users to conduct correspondence via Dynamic Island, or interact with the assistant by pressing the side button or through the dedicated Siri app. The new AI-based Siri is being trained to provide more accurate answers by indexing the user's personal data.

It is worth noting that during the beta testing process, some users encountered issues accessing Siri functions after the update. This is usually related to the AI models re-optimizing data on the device, which may take some time before the system is fully operational. Also, the icon for the Reminders app has been updated in the iOS 27 beta 3 version.

Apple's strategy is aimed at bringing AI closer to everyday life. Siri is no longer just a robot that executes commands, but is becoming a digital companion capable of adapting to the user's mood and preferences. These features are expected to be available to all users with the final release of iOS 27.