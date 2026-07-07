Vercel CEO on the future of AI: Agents and security challenges

·26·Technology
Vercel CEO on the future of AI: Agents and security challenges

Guillermo Rauch, CEO of Vercel, shared his insights on the development stages of AI technologies and the key challenges currently facing the industry. According to him, the era of prototyping and experimentation is over, and companies are now moving toward serious implementation of AI into production processes. Currently, Vercel processes 6 million deployments daily, with half of them managed by AI coding agents. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports.

Rauch highlighted two main directions for AI agents. The first involves coding agents that assist developers, which are significantly increasing token consumption worldwide. The second involves internal agents that help manage corporate processes. However, data security and access control remain critical issues. According to Ixbt.com, the Vercel CEO proposes a special Sandbox system to address these problems.

Security and data control

Vercel Sandbox is a tool that allows an AI agent to be placed in a restricted environment. This enables the agent to demonstrate its intelligence while strictly controlling which data it can access and export through defined policies. Rauch notes that this is particularly vital for large corporations. For example, companies like Airbus possess decades of proprietary codebases, and a misconfigured AI tool could inadvertently send this data to cloud servers for training.

When it comes to internal corporate agents, they can drastically increase employee productivity. For instance, sales representatives no longer need to wait for complex analytical reports; they can simply ask the AI which customer bases are growing the fastest. This saves time on data analysis and accelerates the decision-making process.

The Vercel CEO also discussed a new framework called Eve. This system allows for the definition of agent instructions and skills using simple natural language. This opens a path for non-technical employees to safely utilize AI capabilities. Currently, over 1 trillion tokens pass through the company's AI gateway daily, demonstrating the immense growth rate of the sector.

In conclusion, AI is no longer just an interesting toy but is becoming an integral part of business. In the Uzbekistan market, local developers and startups are also actively using platforms like Vercel. Ensuring that AI agents operate in a secure and controlled environment will be a key factor in preventing corporate data leaks in the future.

VercelArtificial IntelligenceSecurityAI AgentsTechnology
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