Roost: The new "slow" social network that delivers messages at pigeon speed

While speed is considered the gold standard in the world of modern technology, the newly emerged Roost app completely defies this rule. Based on the "slow-cial" (slow social network) concept, this platform aims to relieve users from the pressure of instant notifications. In the app, messages are not delivered in seconds, but over hours or days depending on the actual distance, using virtual birds. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

According to TechCrunch, Roost users can choose four birds from their "nests" to send a message. Each bird type has a real-life flight speed: for example, a falcon delivers a message much faster than a hummingbird. If a user wants to slow down communication even further, they can send the letter via a turtle or a snail. This brings a unique rhythm and sincerity to digital communication.

Escaping digital noise

According to the app's creator, Logan Mendelsohn, every action on a smartphone today demands an instant result, which creates a constant sense of pressure in people. Roost provides a break from this very rush. Since people know their messages won't arrive immediately, they start to pay more attention and put more meaning into the words they write.

Initially started as a simple hobby project, Roost achieved viral popularity in a short time. A few weeks ago, the app had only 10,000 users, but after discussions on social media, this figure has approached 300,000. This "old-school" style of communication is sparking great interest, especially among the younger generation.

Security and privacy measures

Since Mendelsohn works as a security manager at Ticketmaster in his daily life, he has placed special emphasis on protecting users' personal data on the new platform. The following measures have been taken to ensure security in the app:

Instead of the user's exact address, only the city they live in is displayed;

Precise geolocation can only be shared with selected individuals when the "close friends" feature is enabled;

Anonymity and security filters have been implemented for communicating with strangers.

This app could also be an interesting experience for users in Uzbekistan. For those tired of constant Telegram or Instagram notifications, Roost serves as a unique "digital detox." Due to the distances, a virtual pigeon sent from Tashkent to New York, for example, might travel for several days, which undoubtedly turns communication into a process to be eagerly anticipated.

In conclusion, Roost is not just a messenger, but a product of the need to pause and catch one's breath in the era of technology. The app teaches people to focus on the quality of communication and to value every written word.