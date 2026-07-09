Neftchi tested at Gazprom Arena: How did the match unfold?

A friendly match between the champions of Uzbekistan and Russia took place in Saint Petersburg. Zenit and Fergana's Neftchi faced off at the Gazprom Arena.

The hosts maintained their dominance on home turf, winning 4-1. Abror Ismoilov scored the lone goal for the Fergana side.

Zenit took control in the first half

Felipe Augusto opened the scoring in the 21st minute. Shortly after, in the 34th minute, Maksim Glushenkov netted Zenit's second goal.

Neftchi managed to respond in the first half. In the 37th minute, Abror Ismoilov scored the only goal for the Fergana team.

The hosts scored two more goals in the second half

After the break, Zenit took the initiative again.

In the 62nd minute, Aleksandr Sobolev extended the lead to 3-1. In the 74th minute, Kirill Kondakov scored the final goal of the match, setting the final score at 4-1.

Neftchi played without several key players

The Fergana club took the field in this friendly match without some of their important players.

Jamshid Iskanderov, Farrux Sayfiyev, and Botirali Ergashev, who were away for the World Cup, missed the match. This undoubtedly affected Neftchi's squad selection.

Friendly match details

Zenit — Neftchi 4:1

Date and venue: July 8, Saint Petersburg, Gazprom Arena.

Goals: Felipe Augusto, 21; Maksim Glushenkov, 34; Aleksandr Sobolev, 62; Kirill Kondakov, 74 — Abror Ismoilov, 37.

Zenit: Moskvichev, Karavayev, Andrade, Nino, Vega, Barrios, Wendel, Pedro, John, Glushenkov, Augusto.

Neftchi: Akbar Turayev, Muhsin Ubaydullayev, Anvar Gafurov, Bojan Ciger, Ibrohimxalil Yoldoshev, Ikrom Aliboyev, Ratinho, Vladimir Jovovic, Abror Ismoilov, Alisher Odilov, Zoran Marusic.

A useful test for the Fergana side

Although the scoreline looks lopsided, the match against an opponent of this caliber was an important experience for Neftchi.

The game at the Russian champion's home ground allowed the Fergana team to draw conclusions and test their squad depth ahead of the remainder of the season.